Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
' Tote on Ascot ' Ellerslie Racecourse
Bevin James ALLEN


1943 - 2020
Bevin James ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Bevin James (BJ). 26 November 1943 - 4 September 2020. Dearly loved husband of Carmen. Much loved father and father in law of Brandon (Blackie) and Caroline, Natalie and Tony. Loved grandfather of Isabel, Lily, Emily, Sam and Ava. A service to celebrate the life of Bevin will be held in the ' Tote on Ascot ' Ellerslie Racecourse on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 10am. Gates open at 9am, admission and car parking at Ellerslie is free. All Welcome. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
