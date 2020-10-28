|
ALLEN, Bevin James (BJ). 26 November 1943 - 4 September 2020. Dearly loved husband of Carmen. Much loved father and father in law of Brandon (Blackie) and Caroline, Natalie and Tony. Loved grandfather of Isabel, Lily, Emily, Sam and Ava. A service to celebrate the life of Bevin will be held in the ' Tote on Ascot ' Ellerslie Racecourse on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 10am. Gates open at 9am, admission and car parking at Ellerslie is free. All Welcome. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020