ALLEN, Bevin James. Born November 26, 1943. Passed away peacefully at home on the 4th September 2020. Due to Covid, a private family ceremony has been held, a celebration of Bevin's life will be held on Melbourne cup day at Ellerslie racecourse, details to be advised. The family would like to thank Dr Camel Jacobs, Dr Isobella Cheung and the nurses at Mercy Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers we would prefer donations to the Cancer Society cancernz.org.nz and the Mercy Hospice mercyhospice.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020