JONES, Beverly Madge (Bev). Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 1st August 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late John Jones. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Henry. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of John and Julie, the late Heather and Ed, Warren and Carla, Fiona, and the late Amanda and Giovinni. Loved Grandma of Clint and Taylor; Michael and Carl; Laura, Sarah and Kristy; Olivia and Samara. Treasured Great Grandma of Ameliah. All messages to the Jones family, C/- PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. Family and friends will be gathering in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Tuesday 6 August at 10:30 am. This will be followed by burial at the Waikumete Cemetery Auckland on Wednesday 7th August at 3.00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019