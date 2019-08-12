Home

Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
ROGERS, Beverly Jean. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Middlemore Hospital on 10 August 2019 aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late Graham. Loving mother to Debby, Shirley and Judith. Mother in law to Denzil, Pete and Wayne. Nana of Hayden, Marisa, Amy, and Kelsey and their partners. Nana Bev to Sophie, Alexander, Aurora and Haylee. A memorial service for Bev will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road Glen Innes on Saturday 21 September 2019 at 11:00 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
