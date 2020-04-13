|
SWITZER, Beverley (nee Bramley). Passed away 9th April 2020 after a short illness at 91. Dearly loved wife of Kevin for 68 years of Wonderful Marriage. Mother of Gaye and Brian Chandler, Lynne and Gavin Green, Carol and Peter Barneveld and their families. Will be sadly missed by us all, and her lovely friends. "She will be in our hearts forever" A memorial service will be held at Purewa Cemetery at a later date when it is allowable.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020