KEYS, Beverley Susan Anne. (Formerly Conway and nee Biggs) of 375 Evens Road, Helensville South head. Passed away peacefully Thursday morning 3 September in North Shore Hospital after a short illness aged 81 years. Loved by her husband Stewart and her six children, 8 grand children, 11 great grand children. Beverley has been cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. We would like to thank all the staff at North Shore Hospital. Rest in peace Mum, we love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2020