Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley WHEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Rose (formerly Boscawen) WHEELER

Add a Memory
Beverley Rose (formerly Boscawen) WHEELER Notice
WHEELER, Beverley Rose (formerly Boscawen). At Grace Joel Retirement Village, St Heliers, on Saturday 25th January 2020, 3 days short of her 89th birthday. Deeply and dearly loved mother of John Boscawen and the late Leanne. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mona Lucy Wheeler and sister to Joy. Special Aunty to Christine and Lynne. Very proud former old student of Otahuhu College and former employee of the Inland Revenue and Health Departments. Long term volunteer of the Papatoetoe Citizens Advice Bureau. With grateful thanks to Mum's many carers,and the Medical and Nursing staff at Auckland District Health Board, and Grace Joel. A Service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2pm to be followed by burial in the Papatoetoe Lawn Cemetery with Leanne. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -