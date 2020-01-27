|
|
|
WHEELER, Beverley Rose (formerly Boscawen). At Grace Joel Retirement Village, St Heliers, on Saturday 25th January 2020, 3 days short of her 89th birthday. Deeply and dearly loved mother of John Boscawen and the late Leanne. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mona Lucy Wheeler and sister to Joy. Special Aunty to Christine and Lynne. Very proud former old student of Otahuhu College and former employee of the Inland Revenue and Health Departments. Long term volunteer of the Papatoetoe Citizens Advice Bureau. With grateful thanks to Mum's many carers,and the Medical and Nursing staff at Auckland District Health Board, and Grace Joel. A Service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2pm to be followed by burial in the Papatoetoe Lawn Cemetery with Leanne. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020