TAYLOR, Beverley May. 5 August 1929 - 26 March 2020. Beverley passed away peacefully aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Taylor. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn (deceased) and Vaughan Smith, Grant and Megan, Bryce and Christina, and Rhondda Taylor. Sister and sister-in-law to Barry (decased) and Shirley Cole. Loved Nana to her grandchildren and their families, Leon, Aaron, Marie, Jackson, Louis, Elliot and Alex. "You have left our homes, but you will never leave our hearts." She will be privately cremated, and a celebration of her long life will take place at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020