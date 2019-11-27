|
|
|
HAINES, Beverley Mavis (nee Roe). After a brief illness, Bev died peacefully at Waikato Hospice - on her birthday 23 November 2019. Loved wife of 61 years to Ces, mother to Kate and Sharon, grandmother to Sarah, Jaimee, Rebecca and Benjamin, great grandmother to Cooper, Charleigh, Carter and Archer. Thanks so much to the caring staff of Waikato Hospice. In accordance with Bev's wishes, a private family service has been held. She is missed. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019