Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley HAINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Mavis (Roe) HAINES

Add a Memory
Beverley Mavis (Roe) HAINES Notice
HAINES, Beverley Mavis (nee Roe). After a brief illness, Bev died peacefully at Waikato Hospice - on her birthday 23 November 2019. Loved wife of 61 years to Ces, mother to Kate and Sharon, grandmother to Sarah, Jaimee, Rebecca and Benjamin, great grandmother to Cooper, Charleigh, Carter and Archer. Thanks so much to the caring staff of Waikato Hospice. In accordance with Bev's wishes, a private family service has been held. She is missed. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -