Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Tairua Bowling Club
44 Hornsea Road
Beverley (Bev) MANCER

MANCER, Beverley (Bev). Passed on 12th July 2020, with family by her side. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Terry for 60 years. Loved Mum of Sandra, and mother- in-law of Steve. Loved Nana of Daniel, Jacob and Abby and Nana Bev of Bentley, Gabriella, Monroe and Penelope. A service to farewell Bev will be held at the Tairua Bowling Club, 44 Hornsea Road, on Thursday 16th July at 1pm, followed by interment at the Tairua Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to CanTeen NZ will be appreciated and may be left at the service, or donated to 111 Grafton Road, Auckland 1010.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
