Beverley Lorraine Yvonne HAYES

Beverley Lorraine Yvonne HAYES Notice
HAYES, Beverley Lorraine Yvonne. Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday 2 December 2019 with family present, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother in law of Lesley and Steve and the late Chris, Juanita, Carl and Jo, Melissa, John. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of many. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice West Auckland. P.O. Box 45-181 Te Atatu, Auckland 0651 would be appreciated. Her funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 9 December 2019 at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
