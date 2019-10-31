Home

Beverley Lois (Bev) RYAN

Beverley Lois (Bev) RYAN Notice
RYAN, Beverley Lois (Bev). Peacefully on 29th October 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Laurie. Much loved mother of Glenys, Sharlene, Lynette, Shayne, Janine, Jonny. Respected mother-in-law of Peter, Willy, Miles, Lisa and Tracey. Loved Nanny to Matthew, Jennifer and Kayleb, Louise and Alexis, Ben, Chris, Kerryn and Emilia, Alice, Elizabeth and Chelsea, Paige and Aaron (USA). The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku for their compassionate, loving care of Mum. A service for Bev will be held at St Anthonys Catholic Church, 7 Kent Street, Waiuku on Wednesday 6th November, at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
