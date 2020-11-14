Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Papakura
Service
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beverley Leslie Leila NEAL

Beverley Leslie Leila NEAL Notice
NEAL, Beverley Leslie Leila (nee Byrne). On her own terms with great dignity, our loved mother has gone to our heavenly father to be with her dear Husband, Eddie. Mum to Sonya (deceased), Kathryn, Kenneth (deceased), Lionel, Louise, Edward and James. Loving Nana, Great Nana, Aunty and friend to many. A Rosary will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Papakura on Sunday 15 November at 7:00pm, followed by a Requiem Mass on Monday 16 November 2020 at 11:00am. All communication's to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
