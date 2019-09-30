Home

Beverley June OYLER

OYLER, Beverley June. Bev passed away peacefully on 28 September 2019 at home, aged 82 years, following a valiant fight with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Brian and cherished mother of Sharon and Wayne, Paul and Mari, Shane and Rene, Leeanne and Brett. Treasured Nana of 13 and Great Nana of 18. The cups of tea will be missed as will your presence in the garden. A service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 3 October at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to Cancer Research Trust New Zealand are preferred in lieu of flowers. All communications to the Oyler family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
