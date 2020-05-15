|
HANSEN, Beverley June (Bev) (nee Clemens). On Monday May 11, 2020, suddenly at home. Finally at rest. In her 83rd year. Much loved wife of Rex. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Svetlana, Carol and Simon Caley, Jennifer and Ric Odom, Shona and Phil. Messages may be sent to 6 Jellyman Place, Springlands, Blenheim 7201. Given the present circumstances, a private cremation service has been held. Respectfully cared for by Geoffrey T Sowman Blenheim FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2020