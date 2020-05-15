Home

Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 4719
Beverley June (nee Clemens) (Bev) HANSEN

Beverley June (nee Clemens) (Bev) HANSEN Notice
HANSEN, Beverley June (Bev) (nee Clemens). On Monday May 11, 2020, suddenly at home. Finally at rest. In her 83rd year. Much loved wife of Rex. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Svetlana, Carol and Simon Caley, Jennifer and Ric Odom, Shona and Phil. Messages may be sent to 6 Jellyman Place, Springlands, Blenheim 7201. Given the present circumstances, a private cremation service has been held. Respectfully cared for by Geoffrey T Sowman Blenheim FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2020
