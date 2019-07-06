Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley June (June) LEWIS

Add a Memory
Beverley June (June) LEWIS Notice
LEWIS, Beverley June (June). Peacefully at Tairua Residential Care, on 4th July, 2019; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, loved mother of Richard, Carole, Geoffrey, and Linda. Loved Nana of 8 grandchildren, and great-Nana of 1 great- grandchild. Loved sister of Josie and Ivan, Ross and Judith. A celebration of June's life will be held at the Dunes Golf Resort, 100 Harbour Drive, Matarangi, on Monday 8th July, at 1pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.