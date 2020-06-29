Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu Bible Chapel
Chapel Drive
Te Awamutu
View Map
Beverley Joy KAY

Beverley Joy KAY Notice
KAY, Beverley Joy. Passed away on 28th June 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Ross. Beloved mother and mother in law of David and Marie, Neville and Debbie, Keith and Karyn. Cherished grandma of Michael,Glenn and Roni, Simon and Rochelle, John and Katie, Hannah and Phillip, Sam and Hayley. Precious great grandma of Kailani, River, Dusky, Ella, Noah, Lucy, Kylan, and Mack. "Bev will be remembered for her love and generosity to all. She touched so many hearts." A Celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu on Friday, 3rd July 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Red Cross would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Kay family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
