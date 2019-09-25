Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Beverley Joan (Paterson) MATSON

MATSON, Beverley Joan (nee Paterson). Born December 28, 1950. Passed away on September 24, 2019 peacefully at Auckland hospital in the arms of her loving husband and best friend John. Loving mother to Braden and Andrea, Trent and Bonita and many others. Devoted Momma to Kaira, Elijah, and Levi. Great friend to many. A service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 28 September at 12.30pm. Special thanks to all the caring staff of Waikato and Auckland hospitals and to all our friends and family who have journeyed with us over the last 7 months.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
