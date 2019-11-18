Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Herne Bay Petanque Club
19 Salisbury Street
Herne Bay
Beverley Jean (nee Williams) CNZM QSO (Beverley) MORRIS


1923 - 2019
Beverley Jean (nee Williams) CNZM QSO (Beverley) MORRIS
MORRIS, Beverley Jean (Beverley) (nee Williams). CNZM QSO. Born October 12, 1923. Passed away on November 12, 2019. Esteemed early childhood educator. Brave and positive to the end and will be very much missed by all. Beloved wife of the late Peter Gillard Morris and cherished mother of Ginette, Roger (deceased), Derek and Leonie, and mother-in-law of John Clarke, Winnifred Morris and Lisa Williams. Much loved grandmother and friend of Damien (deceased), Moko and Brian, Ana, Tulani and Floyd, Kere and Jonna, and Emma and Cameron. Adored great-grandmother of Katene, Te Awa, Kiana, Bailey, Mahaki, Brooklyn, Keenan, Miska and Sasu, and adored great-great-grandmother of Te Oria and Raroa. Loved aunt to her nephews and nieces in Tauranga, Gisborne, New Plymouth, Wellington and Australia. A celebration of Beverley's life will be held at the Herne Bay Petanque Club, 19 Salisbury Street, Herne Bay, Auckland at 1pm to 3pm on Tuesday 3 December 2019. Please note parking is limited. For catering purposes RSVP by 29 November to [email protected] Grateful thanks to Beverley's supportive friends, neighbours and community groups as well as the medical staff of Ward 68, Auckland Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
