Beverley Jean (previously Walker) MOORE

MOORE, Beverley Jean (previously Walker). Unexpectedly at Middlemore Hospital, on 20th May, 2019; aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil Walker and Rex Moore. Loved mother of Suzanne, Michelle, and Karen. Loved Nan of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Beverley's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, tomorrow (Thursday) 23rd May, at 1pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
