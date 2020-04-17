Home

Beverley Iris (nee Grove) (Bev) STEAD


1950 - 2020
Beverley Iris (nee Grove) (Bev) STEAD Notice
STEAD, Beverley Iris (Bev) (nee Grove). Born October 28, 1950. Passed away peacefully in her home, on April 12, 2020, surrounded by her family, aged 69 years. Loved by late husband Phil. Loved and missed by Brenda, Kristy (Daughters), Aaron (Son In Law), Grandchildren - Anthony, Melissa (Partner), Brad, Deanna (Partner), Jamie, Cody (Partner), Kate and Alex. Mum/Nan will be in our hearts forever. Gone but never forgotten. Service details to be advised. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
