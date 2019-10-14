Home

Beverley Gail (Barrell) BILLMAN

Beverley Gail (Barrell) BILLMAN Notice
BILLMAN, Beverley Gail (nee Barrell). Passed away at Erin Park Rest Home on 3 October 2019 aged 71 years. Daughter of the late Les and Valerie Barrell. Beloved wife of Ron. Loved mother of Kathleen and Allen. Stepmother of Wendy and Shane, Wayne and Hayley and dearly loved by all her grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by Sylvia and John, Brian and Bernadette, Ann and Ian and her many friends. 'Our sister, gone so young and so soon. A private Cremation has been held in accordance with Bev's wishes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
