|
|
|
GEARY, Beverley Frances. On 19 October 2020 slipped away peacefully in her sleep. She was loved "so much" by her family and in return she loved her family "so much" that she will remain in our memories forever and ever. Martyn, James, David, Sophie and the grandchildren Luca and Ellie Geary. Moe moe tonu i tou moenga roa. Ko tou hoa haere ko te rangimarie "Au Revoir" A private cremation has been held and a remembrance and celebration of Beverley's life will be held at the Milford Cruising Club, Craig Rd, Milford on Saturday 31 October at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020