ENDERSBY, Beverley Elizabeth (nee McLaren). Loved wife of John Endersby. Oldest daughter of the late Colin Stewart Leigh McLaren and June Valerie McLaren. Sister of Maureen, Barbara and Gary, (the late) Lorraine and Neville, Colin and Julie, Donald and Kath, and Heather and Bruce. Loved Aunty to 13, and Great Aunty to 10. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, Friday, 31st May 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
