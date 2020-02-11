Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Beverley Elizabeth ALLEN

ALLEN, Beverley Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 8 February 2020. Loving wife of the late Maurice and sister of Rae. Much loved mother of Elizabeth, John and Peter and mother-in-law of Mike, Alex and Jane. Grandmother of Emma and Frances; Jessie, Sophie and Rosie; Nick, Fleur, Jonathan and Charles and great grandmother of Joni, Leo, Lucas and Peter. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 13 February at 12noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
