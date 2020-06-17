|
|
|
TURNWALD, Beverley Eleanor. Died peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 15 June 2020in her 80th year. Loved and loving wife of John. Mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Lisa, Brett and Darinee, Cate and Bob. Grandmother to Lucy, Samantha and Sophie; Anton, Theo and Mahe; Liam, Flynn and Lara; Finley, Fyfe and Cerwyn. Loved and respected sister-in-law and Aunt. A service for Bev will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 20 June 2020 at 1pm. Our family give thanks for her cheery nature, her love of her garden and roses and kindness to many friends. Donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society Lion's Lodge; these may be left at the service. Thanks to Dr Louise Spellman and OPR Waikato Hospital. Now at Peace. All communications to the Turnwald family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020