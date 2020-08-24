Home

Beverley Diane (Kayes) BRACEY

Beverley Diane (Kayes) BRACEY Notice
BRACEY, Beverley Diane (nee Kayes). Passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2020, aged 83years. Wife of the late Neil Bracey. Survived by brother Milton. Dearly loved by Roslyn and Tim, Stuart and Orchid, and Richard and Anne. Loved Nana of Sam, Anneke, Luella, Callum, Catriona, Liam and Tegan, and Great Nana to Elizabeth. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace. A private cremation will be held, with a celebration of Beverley's life to be advised at a later date. Any cards or messages please send c/- 87a Te Kawa Road, Greenlane, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
