LUYK, Beverley Dawn. Passed away peacefully at St. Andrews Village Hospital on Friday 31 May 2019, aged 89 years Loving wife of Roy Dearly loved mother to Jane and Peter and Neil. Cherished Grandma to Chris, Kat, Jenni and Geoff and Great Grandma to Immi. Loved and remembered always. A family service and cremation was held at Morrisons Funeral Home on Tuesday 4th June 2019. The family wishes to thank all the staff at St. Andrews Village Hospital for their love and care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
