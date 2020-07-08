Home

Beverley Beryl REED


1931 - 2020
Beverley Beryl REED Notice
REED, Beverley Beryl. Born 10 February 1931 - 6 July 2020. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her much loved family. Loved wife of late husband David (Buddy). Dearly loved mother of Brent, Garth, Duane, Donna, Nicole, Paul and their spouses. Loved Nana of 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She has left a huge void in our lives. She will wake up fresh and new. John 5: 28,29. In accordance with Beverley's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
