Beverley Avis (Bev) BLOMFIELD

Beverley Avis (Bev) BLOMFIELD Notice
BLOMFIELD, Beverley Avis (Bev). On 4th September, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late Keith, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Tania, Raewyn and Charles Waetford, Kevin and Vicki, Martyn and Mary, loved Nana of 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. We will miss you, but never forget you. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 10th September, 2019 at 12:30 p.m, followed by interment at the Waikumete Lawn Cemetery. All communications to Kevin, Ph: 021429938



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
