LIDDELL, Beverley Anne. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5 November 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Don Liddell. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Jo and Ken, Wendy and Richard, Karen, Mark and Jan, Donna and Tim. Loving nana of Daniel, Michael, Alisa, Samantha, Aaron, Benjamin, Jonathan, Rachael, Hamish, Stephen, James, Olivia and the late Christopher, Georgia, Riley, Tristan. Loving great nana of six. Loved sister of Grace and Stuart. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Cremation, 102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 9 November at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019