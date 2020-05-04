|
SMITH, Beverley Ann (nee Phillpotts). Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Rest Home on the 28th of April (aged 83) (formerly of Alfriston and Papakura). Beloved wife of the late Francis Fenton Smith. Mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Trudi (Christchurch) and Christine and Mason Haru (Auckland). Grandmother of Daniel (Christchurch) and Hayley (Brisbane) and loved brother of Peter (and the late John) Phillpoots. A massive heartfelt thanks to the team at Elmwood who have cared for mum during this time. A private cremation will be held now and a celebration of Bev's life will take place later when people are free to travel. All correspondence to Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe Ph: 279 9098
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020