HARKER, Beverley Ann. Passed away suddenly at her sister's home in Waihi Beach on Friday, 23rd August 2019, aged 82 years. Wife of Peter, treasured mum and mother in law of Neil and Lesley, Jenni and Chris Simkin, Richard and Natasha. Loved sister of John (dec) and Marilyn. Caring grandma to Adene and Ash, Reuben, Eden, Alex, Myles, Lane, Julian, Angelica, Andre, and Alana, great grandma to Arjun, Lyla and Macy. "A beautiful lady inside and out now at rest" A Celebration of Bev's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 28th August 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Harker family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
