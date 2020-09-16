Home

Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
GRAVATT, Beverley Alice. Died peacefully at home after a short illness on13th September 2020. Much loved wife of the late Lloyd Gravatt. Beloved mother of Keith and Pam (Whangarei), the late Karryn and Tony Bish (Napier), Nigel (Tangiteroria), Craig and Luci (Hamilton). Loved Grandma of Chris, Michael, Jaimee, and Aaron (Gravatt), Oscar, Sam, Maddy and Evie (Bish), Jade (Gravatt), Danni, Natalia and Clayton (Gravatt). A service for Mum will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 3 Aubrey Street, Regent, Whangarei at 11am Saturday 26th September 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent directly to the North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. All communications to the "Gravatt Family" 55 Tawhai Place, Whangarei 0112.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
