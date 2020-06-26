Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Salvation Army Citadel
corner 5th Avenue and Cameron Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley LINDSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Aileen LINDSEY

Add a Memory
Beverley Aileen LINDSEY Notice
LINDSEY, Beverley Aileen. On 24 June 2020, peacefully promoted to Glory. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved and adored mum of Wayne and Rose (Alice Springs), Michelle and Trevor, Denice, Darryl and Sue, Roxanne and Phil. Loving nana to 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Colleen; and Kay. A service to celebrate Beverley's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, corner 5th Avenue and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 30 June at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Lindsey family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -