LINDSEY, Beverley Aileen. On 24 June 2020, peacefully promoted to Glory. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved and adored mum of Wayne and Rose (Alice Springs), Michelle and Trevor, Denice, Darryl and Sue, Roxanne and Phil. Loving nana to 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Colleen; and Kay. A service to celebrate Beverley's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, corner 5th Avenue and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 30 June at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Lindsey family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2020