CLEMENTS, Bevan John (Bevan). Born August 18, 1964. Passed away on October 10, 2019. Noeline Clements (Bevan's mum) invites those who wish to attend to a Candlelight Memorial Service to celebrate and remember Bevan's life, following the main service at 3pm. To be held at 7pm on Wednesday 16 October 2019 at Kowhai Creek Lodge, 127B Access Road, RD1, Kumeu, Auckland. Light refreshments provided. All enquiries to Gina Jansen (Bevan's sister) on 021 544623.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019