Bevan Garth EDMEADES

Bevan Garth EDMEADES Notice
EDMEADES, Bevan Garth. Suddenly on Sunday 19th April 2020. Aged 43 Years. Beloved husband to Sherryl. Father to Bronwyn, Jaime and Kane. Son to the late Garth and Raewyn. Brother to Janine and Hayden. "A Loving, Hard Working Man" A Service to celebrate and honour Bevan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards Sherryl would love you to email her any stories, memories and/or photos you may have of Bevan. These will be crafted into a book to be given to their children as a keepsake. All communications can be forwarded to the Edmeade family via email to Sherryl [email protected] com or Raewyn [email protected] A sincere thank you to Emergency Services, family and friends for their support, and a special mention to Karina. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
