Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton East
Beulah Theresa PINKERTON

Beulah Theresa PINKERTON Notice
PINKERTON, Beulah Theresa. Suddenly but peacefully at Cascades Rest Home Hamilton on Friday 31 January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Lisa, Lee and Graham, and Meredith and Istvan. Doting Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchild. In preference to flowers a donation too Maori Postal Aotearoa may be made and left at the service. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Beulah's life to be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street Hamilton East, on Saturday 8 February 2020 at 1.30pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
