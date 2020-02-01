|
PINKERTON, Beulah Theresa. Suddenly but peacefully at Cascades Rest Home Hamilton on Friday 31 January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Lisa, Lee and Graham, and Meredith and Istvan. Doting Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchild. In preference to flowers a donation too Maori Postal Aotearoa may be made and left at the service. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Beulah's life to be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street Hamilton East, on Saturday 8 February 2020 at 1.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020