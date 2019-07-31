Home

Betty Yvonne (Lean) SMITH

Betty Yvonne (Lean) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Betty Yvonne (nee Lean). On July 29, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch; in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindal and Nigel and much loved Grandma of Felix and Samantha. Loved sister of the late Jim, Ngaire and Beverly. "A page in the book of memories is gently turned today". In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA (Canterbury). Messages to the Smith family c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch on Saturday, August 3 at 10.30am. Academy Funeral Services. F.D.A.N.Z. Ph (03) 343 0919
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
