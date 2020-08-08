Home

Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery
McKenzie Road
Mangere
View Map
Betty Winifred (Tee) McGUINNESS

McGUINNESS, Betty Winifred (Tee). Aged a glorious 92 years. Loving wife to the late Patrick, dearly and much loved mother to Lesley and Dave, Lorraine, Amanda and Richard, Gavin and Wendy and the late Kenneth, Kevin and Sean. Cherished Nanna to Benjamin, Patrick, (late Tessa), Jessica, Ryan, Danielle, Seth, Joshua and Sarah. Passed away peacefully at home on August 7th 2020, after a long happy life. Her warmth, joy, unconditional love and cheeky smile will be sorely missed and leave a massive void in our hearts. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, McKenzie Road, Mangere on Monday, August 10th 2020 at 11 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
