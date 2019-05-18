|
COLLIE, Betty Selina Thelma (nee Spiers). In Loving Memory of a special and very much loved mum and nana who passed away one year ago on May 19, 2018. 'Mum, words can't express how much we miss you. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Sending you the biggest embrace, a gentle touch of your face and a kiss on your cheek. Thanks for being you and all the wonderful memories'. Love Always Leigh, Malcolm and Matt.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
