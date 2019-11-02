Home

MEMBERY, Betty Rose. Forever In Our Hearts. A one in a million Wife, Mum, Nana and Granny. The Family of Betty Rose Membery Would like to thank you for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy shown following her passing. Your kindness at this heart-breaking time is deeply appreciated and will always be remembered. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. To the TeAwa staff who cared for Betty, we are forever grateful.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
