|
|
|
MEMBERY, Betty Rose. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday 13th October 2019, aged 79. Loved wife of Graham for 59 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Elaine and Murray Hunt and Rae and Ken Winter. Amazing Nana to Tarah and Brent Spyve, Alesha and Jamie Capewell, Javin and Elise Hunt and Jenna Winter. Great Granny of Fern, Braxton, Ash and Arlo. Your love, kindness and caring heart will forever be treasured. A life so beautifully lived, deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to celebrate the life of Betty at Henley Hotel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge, Friday 18th October at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019