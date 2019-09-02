Home

OSBORNE, Betty Patricia. Born 17th January, 1928, passed away 29th August, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Sidney Charles Osborne. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Phil, Linda and Paul. Dearest Nana of Isaac, Jacob, Chantelle, Brenyn and Kelsey. Great grandmother of Lenix, Jack, Ayla, Koby and Qwyn. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Chapel of Christ The King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Friday, 6th September, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. You can shed tears that she has gone and you can smile because she has lived.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
