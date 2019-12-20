Home

William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St John the Evangelist Anglican Church
Camden Street
Feilding
View Map
WILLIAMSON, Betty Patricia Joyce. Of Feilding. On December 19, 2019 at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 93 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Lisa, Gwyn and Lindy, and Susan and Allan, special Gran to her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, Very much loved sister of Helen Cuming. A service for Betty will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
