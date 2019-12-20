|
WILLIAMSON, Betty Patricia Joyce. Of Feilding. On December 19, 2019 at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 93 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Lisa, Gwyn and Lindy, and Susan and Allan, special Gran to her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, Very much loved sister of Helen Cuming. A service for Betty will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019