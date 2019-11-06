Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
Betty Patricia BLAIR Notice
BLAIR, Betty Patricia. On 2 November 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 76 years. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Stuart, Fiona and Nigel, Kirsten, Iain and Kirsty. Much loved Nana and Nana North of Tierney, Rhianna, Cameron, Keegan, Keira, Jordan and Emily. A service for Betty will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Blair family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
