Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DRAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Olive DRAKE

Add a Memory
Betty Olive DRAKE Notice
DRAKE, Betty Olive. On 24th December, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Margaret's Hospital, Te Atatu Peninsula, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Rosalyn, Peter and Fay, Ross and Tracy, and cherished Nana and Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rest in peace, your pain has gone. A service for Betty will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 28th December, 2019 at 11.00 a.m, followed by a private interment. All communications to the Drake family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -