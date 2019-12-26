|
DRAKE, Betty Olive. On 24th December, 2019 passed away peacefully at St. Margaret's Hospital, Te Atatu Peninsula, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Rosalyn, Peter and Fay, Ross and Tracy, and cherished Nana and Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rest in peace, your pain has gone. A service for Betty will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 28th December, 2019 at 11.00 a.m, followed by a private interment. All communications to the Drake family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019