SOMERVILLE, Betty Olga. Passed away peacefully on 20 May 2020 at Auckland City Hospital, aged 97. Dearly loved wife to the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Kevin, Wendy and Nigel. Beloved nana to Nicole and Vaughan and great nana to Ryder. Forever in our hearts. Due to current restrictions an invite only service will take place for Betty on Thursday 28 May, 2020 at 11am. For those unable to attend, live-streaming will be made available by contacting [email protected] In lieu of flowers, Betty has asked for donations to Cystic Fibrosis NZ Auckland Branch, PO Box 110 067, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020