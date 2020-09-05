Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St James Union Parish Church
650 Pollen St
Thames
Interment
Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020
Totara Memorial Park Cemetery
Thames
GRANT, Betty Nell (nee Fraei). Peacefully on 3rd September, 2020; in her 89th year. Wife of William John Grant. Daughter of Cecil and Margaret Fraei. Sister and sister-in-law of Olive and Albie Sewell, Sylvia and Bob Harris, Doug and June Fraei, Peter and Sandra Fraei. Mother of Micheal and Cheryl. Nana of Richard and Jenny, Danny and Chunling, Karen and Paul, Perry, Jamie and Emma. Great-Nana of Jordan, Amylee, Chase and Alex. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 650 Pollen St, Thames, on Monday 7th September at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Thames.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
