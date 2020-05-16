Home

Betty Muriel BLUETT

Betty Muriel BLUETT Notice
BLUETT, Betty Muriel. Born April 9th, 1927. Passed away peacefully Tuesday May 12th, 2020. New Zealand by birth and Australian by good fortune. She was beloved by those who knew her. Loved and greeted by her Husband Arthur Bluett. Survived by her loving sons Graham and Murray Bluett. Forever inspiring her grandchildren, Helena, Ashley, and Nathan. Grandmother to Kimberley and Mitchell. Messages can be sent to The Bluett Family, P.O. Box 642, Coolum Beach 4573, Australia. She will always be the pocket full of sunshine carried in our hearts. Love you always xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
